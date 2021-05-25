Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi: Before playing Jethalal in TMKOC, here are 5 lesser known roles done by the actor

Dilip Joshi, a well-known face of the television industry, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor has played many roles which went unnoticed.

The longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. All the characters of the show are very popular but there is one character who makes the show complete. It's Dilip Joshi and today he is celebrating his birthday. He is popularly known as Jethalal Champaklal Gada. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and has essayed many roles before he became Jethalal.

He had also been a part of the shows like Kya Baat Hai, Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R, Agadam Bagadam Tigadam among others. However, many don’t know that he was also part of Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Khiladi 420, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge, and What's Your Raashee? But it was Jethalal’s role that gave him immense popularity. Birthday wishes are pouring in from all corners for the actor.

And to make his day more special, we have made a list of roles which the actor had played way before he portrayed the role of Jethalal. Take a look here:

1. He played servant’s role in ’s starrer film Maine Pyar Kiya

The actor had made his acting debut in the film. He was seen playing the role of a servant. Although this character was not that strong in the film but his humour and dressing sense won the audience’s hearts. The film was also the first film of Bhagyashree.

2. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun

He played Bhola Prasad’s character in the film. The family drama was very hit among the masses for its song and storyline. It featured Salman Khan and in the lead role. The story is about Prem and Nisha who fall in love at the wedding of their siblings and how they come together.

3. Humraaz

The film featured Akshaye Khanna, Bobby Deol, and Ameesha Patel in the lead role. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actor played the role of a liftman. He was seen for a small-time but his comedy was loved by the audience.

4. Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

The actor played the character of Pappu Junior's assistant in the film. The cast included , Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in lead roles. It revolves around the revenge of a man who exacts vengeance on a politician, who was responsible for his daughter's death.

5. Khiladi 420

He played the character of Arora in the film. The drama features , Mahima Chaudhry, and Antara Mali in lead roles.

