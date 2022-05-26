Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is a Potterhead; Check THIS photo

Popular actor Dilip Joshi marks his birthday today on 26 May. He was born on 26 May 1968 into a Gujarati family in Porbandar. Dilip has carved a special place in the heart of the audiences with his excellent performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Dilip marked his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Post this, the actor went on to star in numerous films like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! The actor also starred in numerous shows such as Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain, and others.



Dilip started his journey as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in 2008, and this character proved to be a game-changer in his career. He has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since its inception and never failed to entertain his audiences with his acting chops. Even today, after so many years his character is highly appreciated by the audiences. For his outstanding acting in the show, he received several accolades, including 5 Telly awards and 2 ITA awards. Dilip is married to Jayamala Joshi with whom he has two children, Niyati Joshi and Ritwik Joshi. Speaking of his social interactions, Dilip likes to keep a low profile on his social media handle but when he interacts, he never fails to amuse his fans on his Instagram



Have a look at one such amusing picture where Dilip is seen channeling his inner Potterhead:

Embed:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDT65V6hdA2/



Well, this picture surely gives us a nostalgic rush of emotions. Harry Potter was truly an exceptional franchise that has solely taken over the entire fantasy genre and our hearts. This Platform Nine and Three-Quarters resemble the fictional platform where Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry students boarded the Hogwarts Express on every 1st September, to attend school. The students would need to ride a train that could only be accessed from a platform that couldn’t be seen by the non-magic folk aka Muggles. The Hogwarts students would have to run through the brick wall underneath the Platform Nine and Three-Quarters sign, and would then be magically transported to the Hogwarts Express.



Unfortunately, there is no escape to the fantasy world and this is just a fictional train platform located in King’s Cross Station in London. Dilip had shared this picture amidst the Coronavirus lockdown as Dilip wished to escape the pandemic and vanish into the world of magic.



Pinkvilla wishes Dilip Joshi a very happy birthday!

Also read: Shailesh Lodha to quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after 14 years?