Happy Birthday Dipika Chikhlia: 5 lesser known facts about Ramayan’s Sita

Dipika Chikhlia, popularly known as Sita from the television show Ramayan, is celebrating her birthday today. On the special occasion, let’s take a look at her journey.

Ramayan, the epic religious television show of Doordarshan, is very popular among the masses and continues to rule millions of hearts. Amid the nationwide lockdown last year, the show was re-telecasted on television. Many people took this as an opportunity to enjoy the show once again. The show also gave immense popularity to the actors. Arun Govil rose to fame after playing the role of Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Dara Singh was seen as Hanuman while Arvind Trivedi played Ravana. And actress Dipika Chikhlia played the role of Mata Sita.

She became popular overnight for her performance. But did you know that the show was not her debut show? She had her acting debut in the Hindi film industry with the 1983 film Sun Meri Laila. This was followed by the actress playing supporting roles in several films. The actress got married to Hemant Topiwala and is blessed with two daughters. Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday and on this special occasion, we have brought some lesser-known facts about her.

1. Worked in B grade films:

The actress was seen in B-grade horror films--Cheekh (1986) and Raat Ke Andhere Mein (1987). She played the lead actress role in the films.

2. Regional films:

She even gave a shot at the South and Bengali film industry. Her first Malayalam film was Ithile Iniyum Varu (1986) opposite Mammootty. She made her Kannada film debut in 1989 with Indrajith and Telugu film debut with Yamapasam. Her Bengali film Asha O Bhalobasha (1989), opposite Prosenjit Chatterjee, was a blockbuster.

3. Politics:

The actress got into politics and became the Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Baroda constituency (1991-1996) as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

4. Other television shows:

After Ramayan, the actress was flooded with many television offers. Chikhlia was also seen in the TV serials Chutta Chheda aired on Colors Gujarati channel.

5. Comeback:

The film Bala starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, and . The Ramayan actress was also seen in the film as Yami’s mother. She will be next seen in a biopic of a freedom fighter - Sarojini Naidu.

