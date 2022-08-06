Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: 5 times the Sasural Simar Ka actress nailed the saree look

Dipika Kakar is one of television's most-loved actresses and on Saturday, August 6, she celebrates her 36th birthday. Dipika became a household name after playing Simar in the daily soap, Sasural Simar Ka, and never looked back. She earned massive fame and was next seen in the series, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she played an actor, who falls in love with a doctor. Dipika Kakar also participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11 and emerged as the winner. She is happily married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim and her family videos often touch the hearts of the audience. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at times when Dipika made head turns in a saree.

The pink saree with an embroidered blouse makes her look gorgeous. Dipika had shot for a scene from her home for the dance reality show, Dance Deewane. The actress captioned it: "Shoot from home!! Shot for an episode of Dance Deewane From home!! I was super excited & nervous to be in conversation with Madhuri ma’am & that too on her birthday @madhuridixitnene …. it was a great experience…. Vlog coming really sooooonn!!!! (sic)"

Dipika Kakar donned a floral blue with a red blouse for a sequence in Sasural Simar Ka 2. This picture was clicked when the team was shooting in a bio-bubble during the pandemic. "Loving the freshness around me!!! Just Beautifullllllll Place," captioned the actress.

The orange chiffon saree with a sleeveless blue blouse accentuates Dipika's beauty. "In the middle of a rush rush day at shoot!!! (sic)" wrote Dipika, who was shooting for Sasural Simar Ka 2 in Agra.

This stunning picture of Dipika Kakar is from her show, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She wore a green embellished saree with hair tied in a bun and heavy jewelleries. She had captioned this candid picture, "When u have amazing scenes to do!!! A superb cast n crew to work with... you are only HAPPY SHOOTING!!!! #kahaanhumkahaantum #shootlife (sic)"

Dipika Kakar loves to wear sarees and the caption to this picture is proof. It reads: "Her heart is full of happiness.. and it blooms all around her!!! #loveforsaree #happiness (sic)"

The Pinkvilla team wishes a very happy birthday to Dipika Kakar!

