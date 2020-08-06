Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: 7 times the actress showed fans how to nail the traditional attire

As Dipika Kakar turns a year older today, we're taking a look at the times the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress left us awestruck with her beautiful traditional looks.

Dipika Kakar is Telly Town's 'Desi Girl.' From salwar suits to shararas to sarees, the beautiful actress has managed to give traditional outfit goals to everyone. While her on-screen presence is strong and engaging, off-screen, Dipika channels a poignant vibe on the fashion front. She belongs to a rare breed of sartorial stunners, who put forth versatile style offerings. The Sasural Simar Ka actress's polished vibe accompanies all of her styles as as she flits from one radiant vibe to another effortlessly.

Describing Dipika's style is the easiest as she uses the KISS formula, that is 'Keep it Simple.' She believes in a comfortable and attractive dressing style. Impeccable makeup and non-fussy hair game seal the deal for her. Today (August 6, 2020) as our beloved Dipika Kakar turns a year older and is celebrating her birthday, we take a look at all 7 times she taught us how to nail an ethnic outfit. She has a closet full of traditional dresses, and her traditional style moments are a lesson in attaining those all-encompassing ethnic wardrobe goals.

Times when Dipika Kakar gave us goals to rock an ethnic wear:

1. Dipika decked up in a hot pink flared sharara along with a matching cut-sleeves kurta, with golden-silver embroidery on the sides. Keeping it simple, she only wore a pair of long gold earrings. Leaving her wavy hair open, Dipika completed her look with subtle makeup and nude lipstick. Well, we must say, this is the best and easy 'pretty in pink' look.

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim holding hands as they pose for a beautiful PICTURE is all things love

2. Lehenga's are girls' favorite, and nothing better than bright shades like lemon yellow. Dipika absolutely glowed in this yellow lehenga paired with a one-shoulder sleeve embroidered short kurta and a matching dupatta. She accessorized it with oversized gold earrings and maang tikka. With neatly pinned hair at the back, pink lips, and dewy makeup, Dipika looked ravishing.

3. Dipika dolled up in a rose pink ruffled pink top with a long crepe embroidered skirt and a pink dupatta. Letting her loose curls be, the actress accentuated her look with gold earrings and rings. She finished her gorgeous look with dewy makeup and nude lips.

4. Dipika opted for an indigo hued dupion silk Anarkali suit with a slight sheen. Like always she kept it subtle with a pair of statement gold earrings. Her light blush, neatly brushed and parted hair, kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lips complemented. She looked completely stunning in this outfit, giving us major festive look goals.

5. Dipika's white and grey chikankari kurta set is a good choice for several occasions. Whether you're attending a puja, celebrating the traditional day, or merely visiting a far off temple, this attire is simple, attractive, and easy to carry. While her silver statement chandbali earrings added to her charming look, it was her magenta bangles and matching footwear that caught our attention. Her flawless beauty and subtle makeup enhance the look.

6. Another Anarkali suit from Dipika's collection that must be in your closet, because it defines elegance. The actress wore a simple turquoise blue Anarkali with a see-through golden embroidery dupatta. With white bangles in one hand, a small nose ring, and long earrings, Dipika looked ethereal. With hair tied in a loose braid, Dipika gave vibes of Jasmine from Aladdin.

7. If you're trying a saree for the first time, this chocolatey brown and maroon saree from Dipika's closet is a perfect choice. She enhanced her look with a full-sleeve colorful blouse, a pair of statement earrings, and some silver bangles. Letting her silky tresses open, Dipika opted for almost no makeup with only a maroon lipstick. If sarees aren't your thing, definitely seek inspiration from Dipika for a put-together desi look.

Here's wishing Dipika Kakar a very Happy Birthday and we hope to see her spread her magic onscreen again soon!

ALSO READ: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are at their 'crazy best' as they enjoy Humko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya in a car; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×