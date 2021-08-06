Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Actress rings in her special day with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

It is the birthday of the beautiful and talented actress Dipika Kakar today, i.e. August 6. She is married to her former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were paired opposite each other. They started dating later and finally, the couple got married in 2018 in a traditional ceremony. They are active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of their happy moments with fans. Shoaib recently shared a picture of wife Dipika on her birthday.

Dipika Kakar has ringed in her 35th birthday today and there was a small celebration at her home for her special day. Shoaib has shared a picture of his lovely wife cutting the cake. She looks gorgeous in the blue and white printed suit. There can be seen some cake smeared on her face. 

See the post here:

The actress was last seen in the daily soap Sasural Simar Ka 2. She left the show after a short time, which disappointed her fans. But she has explained the reason for doing the show and early exit in her YouTube video, as she said, “I wasn’t taking up any shows but when Rashmi ma’am called me for a meeting, I couldn’t turn it down. I have to do it, it’s my duty.” She added, “My emotional reason was that Sasural Simar Ka made me what I am today, so now, if I can give back to the makers, I cannot refuse no matter what.”

Credits: Shoaib Ibrahim instagram


