Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Actress rings in her special day with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

It is the birthday of the beautiful and talented actress Dipika Kakar today, i.e. August 6. She is married to her former co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were paired opposite each other. They started dating later and finally, the couple got married in 2018 in a traditional ceremony. They are active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of their happy moments with fans. Shoaib recently shared a picture of wife Dipika on her birthday.

Dipika Kakar has ringed in her 35th birthday today and there was a small celebration at her home for her special day. Shoaib has shared a picture of his lovely wife cutting the cake. She looks gorgeous in the blue and white printed suit. There can be seen some cake smeared on her face.

See the post here: