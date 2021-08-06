Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: Do you know when Sasural Simar Ka actress realised her love for Shoaib Ibrahim?

Television actress Dipika Kakar doesn’t need any introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress became a household name after playing the role of Simar Bhardwaj. Her popularity increased from the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She portrayed the role of Sonakshi Rastogi in the show and her chemistry with Karan Grover was adored by fans. In 2018, Dipika participated and emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss season 12.

However, in real life, her and actor Shoaib Ibrahim's love story is no less than a fairy tale. They met on the sets of the daily show Sasural Simar Ka and eventually fell in love with each other. Ever since they tied the knot in 2018, the two have been inseparable. They always give couple goals to their fans through their social media handles and YouTube videos. Their pictures speak of their strong relationship. Recently, she was seen in the second season of the Sasural Simar Ka 2.

But do you know when the actress realised her love for Shoiab? In an interview, she had said, “When Shoaib left the show (Sasural Simar Ka), I distanced myself from everyone on the set. I even got anxiety attacks once when I was not able to reach him and he was on a 40-day outdoor schedule of his project.” This is the actress's second marriage. “No matter how progressive we become, being a divorcee has some kind of a social stigma attached. I had that stamp on me. But he gave me that space and despite being aware of my past, never complained about it,” she was quoted saying. For her second marriage, she has even embraced Islam.

Shoaib’s families wanted their marriage to take place in the same house where his parents got married decades ago. However, the couple obliged their wish and got married. The actress was looking gorgeous at her wedding.

