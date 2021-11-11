Happy Birthday Disha Parmar: 5 moments when Disha and Rahul rocked their traditional outfits

Adorable beauty and talented actress came to the limelight from her first show, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She was also appreciated for her role in Woh Apna Sa and present she is playing the role of Priya in Ekta Kapoor’s dream show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. Disha Parmar is married to popular singer Rahul Vaidya. She received the sweetest and highly filmy proposal from Rahul on national television in Bigg Boss 14. She got married to him in July 2020. The actress rings on her birthday on 11th November. On the special occasion of her birthday, here are 5 moments when the mushy couple rocked the traditional outfits.

The newlyweds looked absolutely delightful on the eve of Diwali. Disha Parmar had donned a beautiful cream color suit with golden foil work on it. Rahul Vaidya was seen styled in an orange kurta with work on the collar and sleeves.

The first time the couple brought home Lord Ganesha as a couple, they looked amazing. Both of them twinning in yellow are Rahul wore a yellow kurta all over a print kurta and Disha wore a ravishing silk saree with traditional jewelry.

One cannot miss the stunning attires of the duo on the mehndi night. Rahul Vaidya had worn a light blue kurta pajama with gota work and Disha was looking beautiful as ever in her pink embroidery work strappy Kurti and sharara.

In the picture, the couple has aced traditional look as Disha is a sight to behold in a yellow lehenga set. Rahul Vaidya is also looking festive ready with a dark kurta with golden work on it.

The couple definitely created Karwa Chauth look trends with the spectacular ethnic look. Rahul Vaidya has donned a pista color heavy work kurta and Disha Parmar was seen in a beautiful red and golden saree.