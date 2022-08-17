Happy Birthday Disha Vakani: Jodha Akbar to Devdas, movies she did before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Popular actress Disha Vakani celebrates her birthday today 17th August. Disha is known for her iconic character Dayaben and she has formed a special and irreplaceable place in the hearts of the audiences. Daya aka Disha Vakani is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) make her stand out. It's been five years since Disha exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down.

Even after exiting the show, she is still famous amongst the masses, and her fans are still hoping for her to join Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But not many know Disha has been a part of the showbiz industry for many years and starred in several popular movies before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Today, as she celebrates her birthday, let's take a look at her movies:

Disha Vakani's movies

Jodha Akbar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan starred Jodha Akbar was a hit film released in 2008. In this film, Disha essayed the role of Aishwarya's handmaiden Madhavi.

Mangal Pandey

Aamir Khan’s periodic drama is still popular among the audience for his power-packed performance. In this film, Disha Vakani played a small role of a courtesan.

Love Story 2050

Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja’s Love Story 2050 was a romantic time-travel saga that featured Disha Vakani as well. Disha played the role of a maid in the film. Interestingly, in the same year, Disha Vakani bagged the role of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

C Kkompany

Anupam Kher’s film C Kkompany starred actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Tusshar Kapoor, and others. In this film, Disha Vakani played the role of a widow.

Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas is one of the most iconic films that Bollywood that given us. In Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film, Disha Vakani played the role of Sakhi.

Disha's personal life

Speaking about her personal life, Disha is married to Mayur Padia, and they are proud parents of two children daughter Stuti Padia, who was born in November 2017, and a baby boy, who is born recently.

