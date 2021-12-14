Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Dubai dinner dates to coffee in UK; 5 times diva proved she is a globetrotte

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is an actress who doesn’t need an introduction. The actress, who made her acting debut with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, has been a household name for almost a decade now. While she has always been lauded for her impressive acting prowess, Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein took her popularity to another level. Divyanka played the role of Ishita Bhalla in the family drama and her panache was unmissable. Needless to say, it is always a treat to watch her on screen.

Interestingly, Divyanka also enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. And given the fact that Divyanka is quite active on social media and she often treats fans with beautiful pics of herself giving a glimpse of her off screen life. In fact, Divyanka has been a travel buff and she is often seen treating fans with beautiful pics of herself from her travel diaries. And while the Yeh Hai Mohabbateing actress is turning a year older today, here’s a look at five of her pics, that proves how much she loves to travel.

Dinner in the sky

Divyanka and Vivek love to explore the world together and Dubai happens to be their favourite travel spot. This pic shows the power couple enjoying their dinner date in the sky as get the view of the entire Dubai city. It was a delight to watch them enjoy a dinner night with a view of Dubai.

Drive in Italy

The power couple had also treated their fans with a beautiful pic from their drive in Italy. In the pic, Vivek looked dapper in a white t-shirt while Divyanka dropped major fashion vibes in her peach coloured t-shirt which she had paired with denim shorts. The couple were seen to be making the most of their time in Italy and took out time to click a quick selfie for their memories.

A beauty in black

Divyanka looked stunning in an all black look as she was strolling down the streets in London. The actress wore a monochrome t-shirt paired with a black skirt, jacket and boots. She was seen posing happily for the camera and her fashion game is certainly on point

Morning with hot coffee is the best start of the day

Winters can get better with a cup of coffee and Divyanka proved it. The diva, who had flown to the United Kingdom to enjoy some time in peace, made sure to enjoy a perfect winter morning with a cup of coffee. In the pics, Divyanka looked stunning in a grey coloured sweatshirt and was seen enjoying coffee in the lap of nature.

A trip for the daredevil adventures

Divyanka made the headlines when she was roped in for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress had flown to Cape Town for the adventure based reality show and she had certainly nailed it on the show. While Divyanka left everyone in awe with her dhaakad avtar she did make sure to take some time off the shoot and enjoy nature’s beauty in Cape Town.

