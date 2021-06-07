Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: 5 popular shows produced by TV Czarina that were different from the saas bahu show

Ekta Kapoor is a well-known personality in the Indian television industry. She has given some iconic shows which are still famous. Today, she is celebrating her birthday and we have brought those shows that were different but failed to make any mark.

Ekta Kapoor, daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, doesn’t need any introduction. Her name is enough to prove her mantel in the entertainment industry. Her shows have been ruling the TRP charts for ages and still continue. Her K series shows are still very much fresh in the minds of the audience. Right from Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu The to Bade Acche Lagte Hain, her shows have touched almost all topics of society. But she mainly produced shows which were family drama.

She started her career as an intern under advertisement and feature filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. In 1994 she founded her banner Balaji Telefilms Limited and produced more than 130 Indian soap operas. Some of her most popular and top shows are Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Kasamh Se, Kkusum these and several others. She is seen as starting a new wave on Indian television leading which gave her name Czarina of television and the Queen of Indian Television.

Ekta has produced films also like-- Love Sex aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and Shor in the City. Today, she is celebrating her birthday and to make the occasion more special we have brought her that shows which were different from the saas-bahu.

1. Padosan:

The show was aired on DD metro in 1995. The series revolves around a character named Ajay Tripathi who had a habit of talking to the furniture in his house. The series presents the stories from day-to-day life in a humorous way. Jatin Kanakia played the lead role.

2. Hum Paanch:

The popular comedy-drama of the 90s is an all-time favourite. The lead actors Ashok Saraf, Vidya Balan, Rakhee Tandon, Bhairavi Raichura, Vandana Pathak gained overnight stardom and became iconic TV actors. The story is of a middle-class man Anand Mathur who always finds himself in trouble because of his five daughters — Meenakshi, Radhika, Sweety, Kajal, and Chhoti. The three elder daughters are from Anand’s first marriage. The last two are from his second marriage.

3. Itihaas:

The show came on DD national. The plot revolves around a woman Ambika who is the princess of a royal family. The show explores her journey to seek justice for her husband's death. The series revolves around two generations and explores greed, dishonesty and murder.

4. Mano Ya Na Mano:

It is a horror-based series aired on Zee TV in 1995. The series features horror stories based on supernatural beliefs. Each story was fabricated and had dramatic representation based on paranormal convictions.

5. Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat:

The show starred Hiten Tejwani, Smriti Irani, Gauri Pradhan, Cezanne Khan, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ashlesha Sawant, Sumeet Sachdev, Monalika Shweta Tiwari Shaina Bhonsle, Kiran Dubey and many Narayani Shastri Rimjim / Megha others. The show used to air on Sony TV. The plot revolves around a woman Nikki and about her past which is not ready to leave her. It follows everywhere and creates the problem.

