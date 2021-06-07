Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani share special message for the queen of TV

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in from all the corners for the filmmaker-producer. Many Bollywood celebrities and television actors took to their social media handles to convey their special wishes for her. Former co-stars and also wished her by sharing pictures and also wrote heartfelt notes for her. They share a strong bond with her. Anita is close to Ekta as they have known each other for many years now.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture writing, "You are FAMILY…I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you..I wish you great health happiness and LOVE." She also mentions that every year she used to wish her first, but this year, she may not be able to be awake till then, so she posted the wish a little earlier.

Karan Patel also took to his handle and shared the same picture. He wishes, ‘I keep using the same old picture to wish you because you just don’t seem to age at all, in-fact keep getting hotter.’