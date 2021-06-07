  1. Home
  2. tv

Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani share special message for the queen of TV

Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani wished television producer Ekta Kapoor on her birthday. She has turned a year older today.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: June 7, 2021 07:31 pm
Ekta Kapoor,Karan Patel,Anita Hassanandani Happy Birthday Ekta Kapoor: Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani share special message for the queen of TV
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Wishes have been pouring in from all the corners for the filmmaker-producer. Many Bollywood celebrities and television actors took to their social media handles to convey their special wishes for her. Former co-stars Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani also wished her by sharing pictures and also wrote heartfelt notes for her. They share a strong bond with her. Anita is close to Ekta as they have known each other for many years now.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram and shared a picture writing, "You are FAMILY…I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you..I wish you great health happiness and LOVE." She also mentions that every year she used to wish her first, but this year, she may not be able to be awake till then, so she posted the wish a little earlier. 

Karan Patel also took to his handle and shared the same picture. He wishes, ‘I keep using the same old picture to wish you because you just don’t seem to age at all, in-fact keep getting hotter.’

Take a look at their posts here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)


Earlier in the day, Mouni Roy also wished her saying, ‘You are, will always be special to me. @ektarkapoor Am definitely one of the luckiest to have gotten the chance to be on a joyride of my work life with you. My dearest Ekta maam I wish you all the best on your Birthday and err’yday, may your life be full of joy, love, prosperity & the greatest health.’

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor on Pearl V Puri's arrest: My opinion comes after the girl’s mother said to me Pearl is innocent

Credits :Karan Patel Instagram/ Anita Hassanandani Instagram

You may like these
Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Rashami Desai, Karan Patel, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani & TV actors share warm wishes
Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri & Krystle D'Souza celebrate Anita Hassanandani's birthday on video call
Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel and Ekta Kapoor to celebrate the new year in Turkey
PHOTO: Anita Hassanandani and Ekta Kapoor give friendship goals; Actress says ‘Friendship is a two way street'
Anita Hassanandani says Aaravv Reddy is ‘born to fly’ in a cool special effects video; Ekta Kapoor reacts
Inside 'Supermom' Anita Hassanandani's fun birthday bash with Rohit Reddy, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Patel & friends