Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: Kasautii Zindagi Kay star's workout regime is a perfect 'fitspiration' for you

Happy Birthday Erica Fernandes: As the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star turns a year older today, we take a look at all the times she gave us all major fitness goals with her amazing workout regime. Take a look.

'Fitness is a way of life,' and one Television beauty that has been living life the right way is none other than Erica Fernandes. We all know that Erica is a big food junkie at heart. But her love for delicacies is equal to the motivation she has for being fit and healthy. Not hidden from many, the has been skinny shamed in the past. But instead of bowing down to trolls, Erica gave everyone a befitting reply with her perfectly toned body. Yes, today Erica is one of those, who are inspiring others to be the game-changer of their own life.

Erica undeniably has one of the fittest actresses in the Telly world. While many tend to credit their genes, her curvaceous frame is the result of her hard work and dedication. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress has been winning hearts with her workout regime. Her sizzling figure and stunning looks are the outcomes of her rigorous workout fitness regime. She is a complete fitness freak and does not miss her workouts anytime to maintain her envious figure. Erica's fitness formula is a mix of everything, that helps her keep up in shape and feel healthy all the time.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes: The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star's fabulous pictures from her home are worth your attention

Whether its yoga, cardio, high-intensity workout, weight training, or any form of dance, Erica does it all to have a perfectly toned and sporty body. But, what she loves the most is her outdoor exercises. Well, why not? Who loves the gym, when you can sweat it out amidst the beauty of nature? Usually, workout looks easy, but it requires sincerity, concentration, and dedication. The beautiful actress follows a strict routine despite her erratic work schedule to do justice to her body and maintain her health. Well, after rigorous and intense workouts, Erica takes pride in flaunting her washboard abs.

She has an enviable fan following on social media, and she keeps sharing her gym photos and fitness videos with them. The actress has become an inspiration for many to focus on their body and work towards it. She inspires others to live a healthy life. Apart from her incredible acting skills, the star's good looks and well-sculpted body have also kept her in the spotlight. Erica is one of those persons who believes in, 'Don’t be lazy, go out do some physical exercise, drink water and detox your body.'

ALSO READ: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: 10 interesting facts from Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan's show that you need to know

So, on Erica Fernandes' birthday let's dive into her workout regime that has are giving us major fitness goals and have indeed become a fitspiration for many. Well, her workout photos and videos will surely motivate you to shed those extra kilos and aim to achieve a healthy body.

Eirca Fernandes' workout and fitness regime:

1. Climbing with full zeal

2. Relax, Refresh, Recharge

3. The perfect headstand for finding the right balance

4. Beacuse there's nothing better than yoga

5. Meditating for inner peace

6. Working out at home amid lockdown, because nothing can bend your motivation for a healthy body

7. Functional training to achieve the right stability

8. Using the resistance band, to not let rules resist you to become stronger and healthier

9. Because working out is mad and addictive, for the good though!

10. Altering body, mind and soul with some good excerise

We hope that Eirca keeps inspiring and motivating others towards a healthy, fit and better life always. Here's wishing Erica Fernandes, the diva of Telly world, a very Happy Birthday!

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×