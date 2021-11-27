Happy Birthday Gautam Gulati: 5 times the Bigg Boss fame actor’s fitness made us drool

Gautam Gulati will ring in his birthday on 27th November. The actor started his career with the television show Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, where he played the role of Duryodhana. He rose to fame with the show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He entered Bigg Boss 8 and became the winner of the show. The reality show made him quite popular among the masses. He played Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri in Mohammad Azharuddin's biopic Azhar, and was also seen in Behen Hogi Teri, where he played Rahul. The actor is highly popular for his fitness and has a ripped body. Here are some looks of the actor which has left us awe struck by his fitness.

In the picture, the actor has donned a rugged look as he flaunts his ripped look.

He is seen on the yatch as he sported the look of the captain with a denim outfit.

In the picture, he is quite a charmer in black outfit and shades. He is seen showing off his biscuits.

The actor is acing formal look in the picture as he had donned a black shimmery blazer and pants, along with white shirt.

The shirtless look of the actor with denim trousers are making heads turn for sure.

