Happy Birthday Geeta Kapur: Did you know she was part of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

Choreographer Geeta Kapur has turned a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in from all the corners for her.

Geeta Kapur is a well-known name in the Bollywood industry. She doesn’t need any introduction. She has carved a niche for herself from her hard works and is now popularly known as “Geeta Maa’. The popular choreographer has worked in many hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om among others. Currently, she is seen as a judge in the reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4.

She started her career with the famous Farah Khan and assisted in many films. But did you she has even appeared in a famous song in a hit film? Yes, you are reading right. She has appeared in the blockbuster hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was seen in the opening of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee. If you remember the tribal woman who was seen dancing outside a temple? The woman was Geeta Kapur. She is looking different as she was very young. The song is an emotional track as Kajol suffers a heartbreak after knowing that loves Rani Mukerjee.

Earlier, in an interview, she had mentioned that she was very nervous to do the song but Farah Khan encouraged her. As quoted by Telly Chakkar, Farah had also said in an interview that wanted a dancer to open the song and she knew it would be only Geeta. Later the choreographer also appeared in the song ‘Gori Gori’ from the film Main Hoon Na.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerjee, and Kajol in the lead role. The romantic drama was directed by Karan Johar. To note, she made her television debut with the reality show Dance India Dance (season 1) in 2008. Her co-judges were Terrence Lewis and Remo D'Souza. Mithun Chakrabarty was the grand master. In 2009, she appeared on season 2 of Dance India Dance. She did not marry and does not like to reveal much information about her personal life.

