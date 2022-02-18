Happy Birthday Gia Manek: Here's how 'Gopi Bahu' reacted to viral Rasode Mein Kaun Tha video

Gia Manek is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She rose to stardom from the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Jeannie Aur Juju. Her Gopi Bahu role is still fresh in the minds of the audience. Currently, she is being seen in Tera Mera Saath Rahe and getting an overwhelming response. The actress had also played a minor role in the 2010 Hindi comedy film Na Ghar Ke Na Ghaat Ke. Well, during lockdown one of her dialogue from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became famous. The dialogue gained immense popularity after musician Yashraj Mukhate turned it into a song. Many celebrities also made videos and shared it on social media.

In the original video, Kokilaben scolds her daughters-in-law, Gopi and Raashi, and asks who emptied the cooker and put it on gas. The auto-tuned video has gone insanely viral on social media. Yash Mukhate converted a small screen from the daily soap into a hilarious music video. Reacting on the same, Gia had said that she was very shocked when she first time saw the video. “Such interesting can also be made on this. I am so happy that the audience likes it and it gained so much popularity,” the actress was quoted saying.

Kokilaben had said to The Times of India that she was surprised. “I liked it so much that I called to him and expressed my gratitude,” she added. The moment was recreated by Kolikaben aka Rupal Patel and Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee at the Star Plus award show last year.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gia Manek aka original Gopi Bahu on Saath Nibhana Saathiya's viral video: I was surprised & smiled