Happy Birthday Gurmeet Choudhary: 5 times when the actor proved his love for white colour

Gurmeet Choudhary is a popular actress on television. He rose to stardom for his playing role of Rama in the serial Ramayan which was aired in 2008. The actor was later seen in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara which again became very famous. Well, currently the actor is very happy and he has all reasons to be. He and his wife Debina Bonnerjee are going to welcomes the first child. The couple had recently announced the pregnancy news on social media.

He took to his social media and shared the picture too. Gurmeet wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings.” Both are wearing black attire and happiness is quite visible on their face. Since the actor’s account is filled with beautiful memories. The couple got married in 2011. Apart from this, the actor has a special love for the white colour. Even his house has white décor and he mostly shared pictures in white attire. Today he is celebrating his birthday and on this special day let’s take a look at those pictures:

Gurmeet had also participated and won the fifth season of the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He competed in the dance contest Nach Baliye 6 with his wife Debina Bonnerjee. He was also seen as part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi (season 5). To note, he made his film debut with Fox Studio's psychological thriller and horror Khamoshiyan. He also appeared in the film Wajah Tum Ho.

