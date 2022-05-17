Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda: 5 times Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor dished out major fitness goals

Harshad Chopda celebrates his birthday on May 17, and on this occasion, the actor surely deserves appreciation for being such a dedicated actor and for treating us with his amazing performances till now. Harshad marked his debut in the industry with Left Right Left and won the hearts of the audience with his portrayal of Cadet Ali Baig. He was referred to as ‘Usool Bhai’ on the show, as his character was righteous. He then starred in Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Main Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah. Right from his chemistry to his outstanding performances, he has never disappointed his fans. The actor has explored various kinds of roles to date and has been consistently proving his excellent acting skills in the industry.

Apart from Harshad's flourishing career, the actor is known for his workout and fitness regime. He leaves no stone unturned to remain fit, fab, and healthy. He hits the gym regularly and ensures to motivate his fans also by sharing videos and pictures of his workout sessions. Harshad never skips his workout session and follows it rigorously despite having an erratic schedule. From doing planks, rope pulling, and weight-lifting to sit-ups and deadlifts, you name it and he has done it all. Given the fact that he has been a model and has done ramp walks, we get how he can put together his diet just in place without letting too many cheat meals come his way.

And today, on his birthday, we thought of listing down 5 times the actor dished out some major fitness goals. We are sure the following pictures will get you charged up and will motivate you to hit the gym.

Certainly, Harshad has become synonymous with fitness and can easily pull out impressive workout routines. On the professional front, he is presently playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is one of the hottest hunks in the Telly world. His cute looks, scintillating performance, and amazing acting chops have earned him goodwill from all over.

Here's wishing this superstar Harshad Chopda a very 'Happy Birthday!

