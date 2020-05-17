Happy Birthday Harshad Chopda: Bepannaah star's robust workout VIDEOS will give you major fitness goals

As Harshad Chopda turns a year older today, here's a look at the Bepannaah star amazing workout routine that are giving us major fitness goals everyday. Take a look.

Harshad Chopda is one actor from the Indian Television industry who is loved and adored by all. He is one of the hottest hunks of the Telly world, with a huge female fan following. His cute looks, scintillating performance, and amazing acting chops have earned him goodwill from all over. Apart from acting, the handsome actor is known for his workout and fitness regime. Yes, Harshad is a big fitness enthusiast. While he is blessed with irresistible good looks, he leaves no stone unturned to remain fit, fab, and healthy. The actor hits the gym regularly and ensures to motivate his fans also by sharing videos of his robust workout sessions.

The actor has made 'fitness his habit.' He follows his fitness routine religiously, despite having an erratic schedule. Pull-ups, backflips, arm pull-ups, weight-lifting, upper-body workout, push-ups, headstands, flips, yoga, or calisthenics, Harshad indulges in all sorts if of exercises to keep his body hail and hearty. His workout regime is a perfect mix of building muscular endurance, enhancing coordination, strengthening stamina, improving flexibility, maintaining balance, and enhancing heart health. It is specially designed in a manner to make him powerful and strong at the same time.

Usually, Harshad's workout sessions last for 45 minutes but go up to one hour he decides to go out swimming. People usually tend to follow their idol's footsteps, but Harshad feels that should figure out their regime alone. Once they get going with it, it becomes easier to follow. And if you're thinking since Harshad has such an impressive body, he might compromise on his food, mind you, he is a big foodie. He doesn't believe in counting on calories, but rather burning them by working out enough.

For Harshad, fitness means feeling light, eating healthy, and avoiding junk food. It should be a perfect balance of proper intake of basic nutritions to get a healthy body. Well, now we know, how he has achieved a perfect eye-catchy personality, an abs-tastic and toned body.

Today, May 17 (2020), Harshad is celebrating his birthday. Yes, the actor has turned a year older today, but we're sure that he will only look younger with time. So, to celebrate it in a unique way, we have decided to take all the time, he gave us major fitspiration with his heavy workout sessions. Well, we must say, Harsha's videos are enough to inspire you to hit the gym and pump the iron.

Harshad Chopda's workout videos that are a perfect motivation for us:

While we have been yearning to see him on-screen after his last show Bepannaah opposite , we also want him to be a little more socially active and treat his fans with more glimpses. Well, seeing Hardshad's love for fitness and health, there's no doubt that he is extremely hot and unbelievably fit. No wonder, Harshad has set a benchmark that remains unparalleled!

Well, with such easy looking backflips and headstands, it wouldn't be wrong to call him, TV's Tiger Shroff! Here's wishing the hottie of TV, Harshad Chopda, a very 'Happy Birthday!' We hope to see you spread your magic on the screens soon.

