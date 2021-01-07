Happy Birthday Helly Shah: 5 Times Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star stunned in sarees & proved to be a true desi girl

Helly Shah was seen in many popular shows like Alaxmi: Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi.

Helly Shah is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday today, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. She rose to fame with her role of Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini and as Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi. Helly Shah started her acting career when she was in Class 8 with the serial Gulaal.

Helly has been part of many popular shows like Alaxmi: Humari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Khushiyon Kii Gullak Aashi. Her fans love to see her on-screen and appreciate her performance. She is currently seen playing the role of Riddhima in Ishq Mein Marjawan season 2.

In 2016, Helly also participated in Colors TV's reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. She also essayed the role of Devanshi Upadhyay in Devanshi for which she won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress Popular.

Recently, news had surfaced that Helly Shah has no work in her kitty, but the actress gave a befitting reply to her haters and said that she is very much working. As reported by media houses, Helly Shah said that she decided to take a break for 1.5 year. “After I completed Devanshi in September 2017, I wanted time for myself so I thought of taking a break. I didn’t want to play similar roles that were coming to me. But then, I heard talks about me saying I don’t have work. I felt very bad,” she said. Helly further added that there is a notion of being out of sight and out of mind. “People started believing that I’ve left the industry. It was upsetting but I have always believed that my work will speak about me and thankfully it did,” she was quoted saying.

Speaking about her birthday plans, the diva said that there will be an intimate birthday party with all her close friends and enjoy the day with her mother, brother.

Helly Shah has also debuted in the digital world with her short film Happy Birthday. The short film was made in 2018 but was released on October 2, 2020. The film had been part of various festivals and won many awards. Helly Shah has also won the award of Best Actress in the 9th CLAP National Short Film Festival.

Apart from acting, Helly Shah is also popular for her fashion choices. From Western to Indian traditional clothing, Helly can face anything with style and elegance. Her cute smile always adds weight to her personality. The diva has always believed that what you eat shows on your face. Her beauty includes healthy food and exercise daily. She never forgets to apply almond oil on her face and to keep tan away, she regularly applies raw tomato and Multani mitti.

Today, on her birthday, we will see some of her traditional looks which the actress has nailed.

