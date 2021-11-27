Happy birthday Himanshi Khurana: 5 lesser known facts about former Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Himanshi Khurana doesn’t need any introduction. After she participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 13 her popularity has only increased among fans. She is a model, actress and singer who work in Punjabi-language films mainly. Well, the actress appeared in the Punjabi movie Sadda Haq. Not many know that she was one of the finalists in Miss PTC Punjabi 2010. And in the same year, she won Miss North Zone contest. The actress is more popular for her affair with Asim Riaz who was also a participant in Bigg Boss 13.

In 2013, Khurana was seen in Soch (Hardy Sandhu) and the hit movie Sadda Haq and 2015 proved to be a very successful year for her as she worked with many singers, including Jassi Gill, Badshah, J Star, Ninja, Mankirt Aulakh and others. In March 2016 she starred alongside Sukh-E (Muzical Doctorz) in Sad Song. In 2018, Khurana made her debut as a singer with song High Standard. Today the actress is celebrating her birthday and wishes have been pouring in for her.

On this special day, let’s take a look at interesting and lesser facts about her:

Not many know that Himanshi Khurana was a medical student in her school days. Yes, the Punjabi model-actor-singer did her +2 in Medical Science with Maths as an additional subject. Though Himanshi has a phobia of needles and she knew that she would not be pursuing medicine as a full-fledged career, she studied the subject because her dad wanted her to. Post her schooling, she did graduation in aviation, dropped out of her master's after a year and ventured into the Punjabi music industry.

She participated in a beauty pageant in Ludhiyana and was crowned the winner.

She started her career in the Punjabi music industry with Kuldeep Manak’s song. Himanshi Khurana always inclined singing and she officially released her first Punjabi song ‘High Standard’.

Khurana made her debut in Punjabi cinema as an actor with the movie Sadda Haq which helped her to gain fame. Her first Bollywood film was Jeet Lengey Jahaan (2012).

n November 2019, Khurana confirmed on Bigg Boss 13 that she is in a committed relationship with her boyfriend of nine years named Chow. But later parted ways.

