Happy Birthday Himesh Reshammiya: How Superstar Singer 2 judge stunned everyone with his transformation

Himesh Reshammiya, Superstar Singer 2 judge, has entertained fans with some of the most loved songs in more than 20 years of his career as a singer, actor, and music director. He has managed to make a mark in not only the film industry but has now become a popular face on TV too. Recently, an old picture of Himesh with veteran singer Alka Yagnik went viral on the internet. As it did, rounds on social media fans were surprised to see the transformation the singer has undergone. As the singer celebrates his 48th birthday today here's a look at the massive transformation that the singer underwent through the years:

The viral pic

This old picture of Himesh with veteran singer Alka Yagnik has become quite popular on social media. It has amazed everyone and fans can’t stop gushing over it. Moreover, many have suggested that with his smile, style, and overall aura it looks like the singer is ageing in reverse.

Career launch

Himesh started his career early in 1998 but rose to fame in the early 2000s when he composed songs for Salman Khan’s popular movie Tere Naam. The singer-music composer has been a part of the industry for more than two decades now and his transformation is not just about his physical appearance but prominence in the industry too.

One with a cap always

Himesh started playback singing in 2005 with Emraan Hashmi’s Aashiq Banaya Aapne. It is not only the song but in terms of appearance too he is still known as the singer always with a cap. Though it is still his patent style, the difference is quite evident.

An extensive career

The Indian Idol judge is not just a singer or music director-composer, he has taken up acting too. Himesh has starred in approximately ten Bollywood films, produced and written as many as five movies, and is now spreading his charm on Indian television. The singer has been a part of almost twelve reality singing shows, until now.

Flab to fab

Pictures say it all and this one also does. Hard work is a sure-shot way to success and Himesh has proved it for sure. From being a chubby person to now being a dashing man, he has worked on his physique, style, looks, overall personality, and whatnot. Now in his late 40s, the singer looks younger than ever before.

His hair game

Well, Himesh has always loved to play with his hairstyle. From silky long to chopped and coloured he has experimented with diverse hairstyles. And we can safely say that he is acing the current one for sure.

Fitness enthusiast

He is muscular and popular, and there is no doubt about that. Himesh is loved as a judge, singer, and music director-composer today. He is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures of his workout sessions.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Himesh Reshammiya a very happy birthday.

