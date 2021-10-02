Happy Birthday Hina Khan: 5 noteworthy milestones achieved by the diva in Bigg Boss

The gorgeous actress rings on her birthday on 2nd October. The beautiful diva came to the limelight with her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara for a long duration. She was loved by the audience for her simple and domicile looks. The audience loved her changed look, when she was seen as the contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss 11. She was the runner-up of the show. After the show, she had also entered the further seasons of the show as Super Senior. On the other occasion of her birthday, here are 5 major milestones of the actress in Bigg Boss.

Birthday celebrations

When the actress entered season 11 of the show Bigg Boss she got a sweet surprise. It was day One in the Bigg Boss house which was also the birthday of Hina and Benafsha! A cake was kept in the storeroom and it was adorable how Hina along with Benafsha celebrated her birthday inside the house.

The Proposal

It was one of the best moments of Hina Khan’s life when her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal entered the show for her. He proposed to her on national television. Rocky entered the show during the Statue task and proposed to her by saying, “we have spent a lot of time together. But the times I have spent without you were really worse. Soon after Bigg Boss gets over, please give me all your time. I have lost my heart to you. By losing your heart to me, please make my victory eternal.” Hina Khan could not control her happiness at that moment.

Lilliput and Daanav task in Bigg Boss 11

In one of the episodes of the show, Bandgi chopped off a bit of Hina's hair in a task. She didn't bulge in the task and stayed put. It showed her dedication and her fans were a very proud moment for her.

Supporting friend

In Bigg Boss 13 Hina entered the house as a guest and she hugged her good friend . She told her to not repeat her previous mistakes and the she should not believe everyone in the house.

Hina predicting the winner of Bigg Boss 14

The actress Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as super seniors. During their stay in the house, Rubina was seen in a heated argument with Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nishant Singh Malkhani. It ended with Rubina walking out, as she told Nishant to showcase a ‘singular personality’ and not be two-faced. At the end of this fight, Gauahar and Hina told Sidharth that they see Rubina as the Bigg Boss 14 winner. “Yeah? I don’t,” Sidharth said. Gauahar cited the argument that just took place, where Rubina stuck to her grounds, and said, “I just saw it.”

