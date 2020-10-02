Happy Birthday Hina Khan: Here's how the actress broke the mould for TV actors and became an inspiration

Hina Khan is one of the most talented actresses the entertainment industry has ever seen. She started her journey from TV, but gradually conquered Bollywood and the web also. Today, as Hina celebrates her birthday, here's a look at how she broke the mould for small screen actors.

is touted to be the ultimate diva of the showbiz world. She has been ruling the industry for several years now and has carved a special niche for herself. From her acting prowess to her fashion sense, from her friendly personality to her just being herself, Hina Khan has captured the hearts of millions of people all around.

She started her journey from Television back in 2009 and has come a long by conquering not only Bollywood but also the digital space.Today (October 2, 2020), Hina has turned a year older, and is celebrating her 'Happy Wala Birthday.' On this special occasion, we're tracing her journey and looking at how she has 'broken the moulds' for small screen actors, become an idol and inspiration for them.

1. Breaking the bahu image

Hina was seen as Akshara Singhania for over 7 years. The actress played the role of an ideal bahu, a loving wife, and a caring mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. With her simplicity, she stirred magic onscreen and left a huge impression on fans. However, it was during her stint in the Bigg Boss 11 house that Hina decided to break the 'bahu' image and show her individual personality to everyone. It was a challenge for her as she had been in the skin of Akshara for such a long time that people identified Akshara in her. It was tough to break the stereotype, but Hina took it positively, did not give up, and finally managed to be the 'Sher Khan,' that she is today.

2. Showing her real self in Bigg Boss 11

After doing a daily soap for years together, Hina took up a controversial reality show like Bigg Boss 11, which proved to be a 'gamechanger' for her. From experimenting with her styles to fighting her own battles alone in the house to standing up for what she feels right, Hina evolved as a person in BB 11. Not only was did she receive love, but Hina was criticised also for some of her comments, but the actress took everything optimistically. Unlike many others who wear a mask when cameras are around, Hina ensured to be completely 'real and natural.' And maybe her 'I am who I am avatar' is what many could relate to and today here she is touted as the 'Queen' by many.

3. Walking the Cannes

Much to everyone's surprise, Hina Khan walked the prestigious Cannes red carpet in 2019. Hina became the only Indian actress from the Television world to rep the Cannes Film Festival, which is usually the playground of A-list film stars. It was her debut at CFF, but she walked with such confidence and elegance, that it left everyone stumped. She literally gleamed in a dramatic grey wrap gown with a trail and took the internet by storm. Not only did she slay it with her confidence, but she also made the entire country stop and go gaga over her look.

While she received a lot of love and support, she was also mocked by an editor of a well-known media house. He tried to troll Hina and asked, 'Has Cannes suddenly turned into Chandivali studios.' But that did not deter Hina and she remained unruffled. With her 'big debut' here, Hina left a mark and broke boundaries. She is today an example for many actors who want to achieve big with their passion, talent, and compassion.

4. Opening up against designers looking down upon TV actors

Hina Khan wears her heart on her sleeves and is someone who is unapologetic and all hearts. In a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress frankly spoke about the biases that exist in Indian designers, and how they consider TV actors inferior from Bollywood actors. Hina revealed that while the international designers look for confidence in a person, Indian designers continue to look down upon Television celebrities.

She shared, 'I think one thing that I took away from it (Cannes red Carpet walk) is that Television has it all but we are given fewer opportunities. And if we walk, we are criticized. We have equal, maybe sometimes more, sometimes less, amount of confidence.' Pointing out the demarcation that Indian designers have for actors working on Television and in films, Hina said, ' People, all these big designers in India still look down upon TV. They won’t give it to you. Trust me, that divide is there.'

5. Made her Bollywood debut with an unconventional subject, and also conquered OTT platforms

After proving her mettle in the Telly world, Hina explored and experimented. She not only took the route of Bollywood but also tried her hands on the growing digital space in India. And like we all expected, she conquered it all with her performance and conviction. Unlike many who would want to their first Bollywood movie to be a romcom, Hina's stepped into B'Town with an unconventional subject.

She played Sameera Khanna in Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked, which showed the negatives of the online world. It was an interesting tale around cyber-security and online privacy, wherein she performed many emotions brilliantly and left everyone stunned by highlighting the dark side of the digital world.

Hina has also proved her mettle in Smartphone and Unlock.

6. Breaking stereotypes and being open to romance Mohsin in a future project

Hina Khan is all out to turn the tables, and break the barriers. In a recent interview with the TOI, Hina revealed how she is up for changing the game and does not mind 'romancing' Mohsin Khan and Rohan Mehra for a future project. While Mohsin played Hina's onscreen son-in-law and Rohan was her reel-life son in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Yes, she has no qualms in pairing with the two handsome hunks in a romantic music video, if she is offered it in the coming days.

'Tomorrow, if I am offered a song and I have to romance Mohsin Khan or Rohan Mehra on-screen I will do it why not. I will make sure I justify the song and we look good as a couple,' expressed Hina.

7. Openly keeping her views on 'current' issues.

Hina is bold, beautiful and someone who believes in speaking her mind. She is opinionated, well-informed, and well-read. The actress believes in leading by example and does not shy away from keeping her views on burning topics. Not only does she express herself outspokenly, but also stands by what she has said. From expressing angst against the ill-happenings in the world to sharing her joy on achievements, Hina speaks straight from the shoulder. And her straightforwardness is what many people like because the diva has nothing to hide.

Well, Hina has certainly broken many moulds and encouraged talent to come forward and mount the scale of success. She is truly an inspiration, and we can't wait for her to reach greater heights in the coming future. Here's wishing the 'queen' a very Happy Birthday! May you keep rising and shining always! You go, girl!

