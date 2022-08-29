Happy Birthday Jannat Zubair: PICS where Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's 'baby shark' gave boss lady vibes

Jannat Zubair rings on her birthday on 29th August. She is a popular name in the telly industry as well as a social media star. She has been part of shows like Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, Phulwa, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Tu Aashiqui, among others. She is now reaching newer heights of success professionally as a social media creator. Today, she has more than 43 million followers on Instagram, almost akin to a top Bollywood star. Presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the 20-year-old has impressed show host Rohit Shetty, her co-contestants as well as the audience with her spirit and stunts. The young actress is a fashion icon and numerous times created trends with her boss lady looks.

Lemon Green Pantsuit

Phulwa fame Jannat Zubair looks fashionable in the gorgeous lemon green blazer and pants set. She paired the look with orange heels and a watch.

Satin mermaid look

Jannat Zubair is a fashion queen in the green corset style satin dress, with off shoulder design and layered skirt.

Street style fashion

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant looks chic in a black crop top and silver shimmery mini skirt. She paired the look with black furry sleeves leather jacket.

Bright orange dress

The actress's loose simple yet classy in the knitted orange bodycon dress with collared neckline. She paired it with brown shoes and orange socks.

Denim babe

Tu Aashiqui actress is rocking the fashion game with her denim over denim look. She sported corset style crop top with high waist baggy denim. She paired the look with black boots and a choker neckpiece.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Promo: Jannat Zubair, Mr. Faisu and others celebrate 'Bollywood fever' in Cape Town