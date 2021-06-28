Happy Birthday Jasmin Bhasin: 5 times Aly Goni & actress gave us couple goals

Jasmin Bhasin is celebrating her special day today. She has been getting surprises from her beau Aly Goni ahead of her birthday.

Jasmin Bhasin is a well-known name in the television industry. She has been part of many shows—Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4. But she gained popularity for portraying the role of Twinkle Taneja Sarna in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. She has also been part of reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. However, Bigg Boss 14 gave her more fame. It was in this show she had confessed her love for actor Aly Goni and became the talk of the town.

Earlier, the couple had always said that they are very good friends but inside the house, we saw that it was more than friendship between the two. It was clearly visible that there was something more than just friendship between the two. The actress said that they took time to understand their feelings for each other. To note, both were first seen together in Khatron Ke Khiladi and their dating rumours had started by then. But they had dismissed the rumours. Aly was dating Natasha Stankovic during that time. However, the couple parted ways later. But after entering the reality show, Jasmin and Bhasin have always been in the news. Their relationship always remained in limelight. Even though, the actress’s family was not happy.

But it did not affect their relationship much and they are going strong. After coming out of the show, both had even gone to Jammu and Kashmir to spend a long time with the actor's family. They were even tested positive for COVID 19.

Today is the actress’s birthday and the couple has gone to Goa to celebrate her special day. As the fans celebrate their favourite actress’s birthday, we bring you the five best moments of the couple. They have always given us major relationship goals and their Instagram feed is filled with such lovey-dovey moments.

