Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: 5 times he proved to be a doting father to Tara & left us in awe

Jay Bhanushali is one of the most talked about celebs in the telly world. The handsome hunk has proved his versatility on the small screen time and again and enjoys a decent fan following. For the uninitiated, Jay had made his debut in 2005 with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. However, he got his share of fame with Kayamath. Ever since then there was no looking back for him. Jay was seen in several shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi etc.

This isn’t all. Jay had also won hearts with his stage skills and even went on to participate in several reality shows. Apart from his professional life, Jay has also been making headlines for his personal life. The actor is married to actress Mahhi Vij and they have a daughter named Tara. Jay, who is quite active on social media, is often seen sharing adorable videos with his daughter which are a treat to the fans. And as Jay is turning a year older today, we bring you some of his precious moments with Tara which prove that he is a doting father.

Enjoying the beach time

Jay, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15, was seen missing his daughter Tara during his journey. And to make up for it, he was seen spending time with his daughter soon after he stepped out of the BB house. The father-daughter duo was seen enjoying some beach time and were enjoying every bit of it.

Kiss of love

In another adorable video, Jay was enjoying some lovely moments with his princess. They were seen having a good time at a restaurant and the video captured some adorable moments between Jay and Tara which will melt millions of hearts. One of the best moments was Tara showering endless kisses on her daddy.

Play time with the princess

Jay leaves no chance to spend time with Tara. In this video, the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant had taken his daughter to a park and was seen enjoying some play time with her. This video was seen dishing out all the positive vibes and will leave you with a big smile

Shake a leg with Tara

Jay and Tara’s quirky video flaunting their garba skills will definitely make you want to put on your dance shoes. In the video, Jay looked dapper in a black kurta pyjama while Tara looked irresistibly cute in her floral print outfit. They were soon performing garba and it was a treat to watch them dance.

Pool Time

Tara and Jay are true blue water babies and this video is a proof of it. In the video, the father-daughter were seen chilling in the pool as Jay was seen giving swimming lessons to his little princess. They were indeed having a great time in the swimming pool.

