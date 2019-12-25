Happy Birthday Jay Bhanushali: THESE pictures of Jay with wife Mahhi Vij speak volumes of their true love

Today, as Jay Bhanushali rings on his birthday, here are some adorable of him with his cute wifey Mahhi Vij that will make your heart skip a beat. Take a look.

It is said that 'marriages are made in heaven', and Telly town's cutest couple, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij just prove that point right. Well, who thought a Gujarati chokro and a Punjabi kudi could make the entire world go aww with their bond? But, it happened in such a way that people were left awestruck by the amazing sense of understanding and fiery chemistry. The much-in-love couple tied in the knot in a secret court wedding in November 2011. They finally announced that they are man and wife in February 2012 at a common friend's sangeet ceremony.

Every relationship goes through a rough patch, Jay and Mahhi's relationship also went haywire in 2014. But the duo stood strong with each other and proved that they are meant for each other. To punch rumours in the face, Jay and Mahhi again exchanged wedding vows, but this time in a church in Las Vegas. And ever since then, they have been setting couple goals for everyone with their cute and mushy love.

After almost a decade of their marital bliss, love and romance between them never seems taking a backseat. On August 21 this year, Jay and Mahhi welcomed their little angel, Tara Jay Bhanushali, and have been riding high on parenthood since then. Today, on Christmas and Jay Bhanushali's birthday, they are all set to reveal their baby's first picture to the world. A perfect Christmas gift, isn't it?

Today, as Jay Bhanushali turns a year older, here are some adorable photos of him with his cute wife Mahhi Vij that will make you go aww:

1) Because embracing parenthood together is blissful!

2) Cause when something goes wrong, I know I can lean on you

3) I can marry you once, twice and for the entire life.

4) When you know you're the best crazy parent jodi!

5) I will hold you close to be always and forever!

6) And the most stylish couple award goes to.......

7) Cause, "teri aankhon me doobne ko jee karta hai."

Wishing Jay Bhanushali a very happy birthday. We hope the year brings in lots of happiness for Jay, Mahhi and baby Tara. Are you excited to finally see little angel Tara? Sending truckloads of wishes for the Bhanushali family.

