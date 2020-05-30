Happy Birthday Jennifer Winget: 10 times the Beyhadh actress made jaws drop with her stunning pictures

Happy birthday Jennifer Winget: Take a look at some of the stunning pictures of the Beyhadh actress that can literally make your jaws drop.

’s name is taken among the Indian television actresses who have been ruling the hearts of the audience for a very long time. The stunning diva has proved her mettle in acting in every show of hers and there is no denying this fact. Be it the naive Riddhima from Dill Mill Gayye or be it Beyhadh’s cold-hearted Maya, Jennifer has always amazed us with her stellar performances. She also enjoys a huge fan following all over the country.

Apart from being a talented actress, Jennifer Winget is known for her utter beauty, stylish outfits, and unique fashion sense. She is one of the most stylish Indian television actresses. It’s the gorgeous diva’s birthday today and to mark the occasion, we have picked some of the best stunning pictures of the actress that made jaws drop and sent her fans into a frenzy. Jennifer has always been quite the stunner when it comes to posing for the camera and these pictures are proof.

Take a look at some of her pictures below:

Jennifer Winget looks stunning in a sleeveless gingham print crop top teamed up with a ruffle layered skirt.

The actress looks undeniably pretty in this picture as she dons an all-white gown.

This is one of the best candid pictures of the actress in which she is seen clad in a blue one-shouldered gown.

Jennifer looks ravishing in this embellished black dress as seen in the picture.

The actress dons yet another black bodycon dress and steals all the limelight here.

Jennifer Winget looks undeniably entrancing in this picture as she slays in a mustard yellow outfit.

The Bepannaah actress looks ethereal in this multicolored lehenga that she wore for a Diwali party.

There is another picture in which Jennifer Winget is seen slaying a saree with finesse.

Jennifer looks like a diva from the 70s in this amazing pink outfit that she wore for an event.

The actress looks stunning in a red gown as seen in this picture.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Winget's moving message for fans before her birthday: Celebrating seems trivial)

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×