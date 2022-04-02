Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 5 adorable PICS of comedian with his kids that prove he is a loving father

Kapil Sharma has turned a year wiser today. He is not only of the highest-paid comedians in the country but also has credited several feats to his name. He is an actor and an anchor too. Kapil even has his own show - The Kapil Sharma Show where he hosts celebrities and chats with them.

Apart from his professional life, Kapil is a family man too. He tied the knot with the love of his life Ginni Chatrath in the year 2018. And, the couple has two kids- Anayra Sharma and Trishaan Sharma. Kapil enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, he shares glimpses of his family life with his fans.

So, today on his birthday, let us dig and find pictures that prove he is a doting and adorable father.

1. Kapil Sharma and his daughter Anayra make a perfect pout

Kapil Sharma shared a selfie with Anayra. They looked adorable as they pout for the photo. While sharing the picture, Kapil wrote, “The cutest pout I have ever seen.”

2. When Kapil had the cutest little Anayra by his side to begin the morning

Kapil shared the photo with Anayra and wrote, “Good Morning.” They both looked super cute. Look at Anayra’s cute pigtails.

3. When Kapil wished his ‘laado’ on Daughter’s Day

This photo speaks volumes of Kapil’s love for Anayra. He shared a photo on Daughter’s Day and wrote, “Thank you for making our life more beautiful my laado.”

4. Kapil, his mother, his wife Ginni, and Anayra - A perfect family photo

The Sharma family has a perfect way to wish their fans on Diwali. They all twinned together and looked adorable. Also, Kapil holding her little daughter in his arms is the cutest highlight of this photograph.

5. When Kapil shared the first photo of his son Trishaan

This is the first time Kapil shared a picture of his little boy. The photo also features Ananyra and they looked so cute as they twin in white.

Pinkvilla wishes you a very Happy Birthday, Kapil Sharma!

