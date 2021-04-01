Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: 5 Hollywood comedy films that should be made in India with the comedian

Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday today. The actor cum comedian has an immense fan following on social media. He will be soon coming on Netflix which was revealed by him.

Kapil Sharma, the king of comedy, is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The man has the capability of turning any dull day into bright. The comedian enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Kapil Sharma, who entered the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge for the first time, never knew that one day he will be big star. Today, any award shows are incomplete if he is not hosting it. Kapil Sharma has successfully created a niche for himself among the masses.

Kapil Sharma was noticed from the show Comedy Circus which was aired on Sony TV. His funny antics made people laugh and that is exactly where he found a place for himself. And he came back with his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, which became a huge hit in the nation. The show comprising of Bittoo Sharma’s family became popular and gained high TRP ratings. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma has also acted in films—Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.

Coming to his personal life, Kapil Sharma was born in Amritsar and his father Jeetendra Kumar Punj was a head constable in Punjab Police. His father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997 and died in 2004. Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar in 2018 and is father of daughter and son. And as Kapil Sharma is celebrating his birthday, we have compiled a list of Hollywood comedy films that should be made in India featuring the comedian.

1. Liar Lawyer: Released in 1997, the film is a cult comedy. Directed by Tom Shadyac and written by Paul Guay and Stephen Mazur, the film starred Jim Carrey. The film story is of a lawyer who built his entire career on lies but one day he finds himself cursed to speak only the truth for a single day. And because of which he had to really struggle hard to protect his career and to reconcile with his ex-wife and son. whom he alienated with his pathological lying.

2. The Mask: A superhero comedy film was directed by Charles Russell and produced by Bob Engelman. The film stars Jim Carrey in the tutorial role, Peter Riegert, Peter Greene, Amy Yasbeck, Richard Jeni, and Cameron Diaz. Carrey is a Stanley Ipkiss, a hapless bank clerk who one day finds a magical mask that changed his life. The Mask made him a superhero with superpowers. But things become difficult slowly and how he manages it the film all about.

3. We’re The Millers: A crime comedy stars Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn, Molly Quinn, and Ed Helms. The plot follows a pot dealer (Sudeikis) who convinces his neighbours to help him by pretending to be his family so that he can smuggle drugs from Mexico into the United States. The film was released on August 7, 2013, and earned $270 million worldwide during its theatrical run.

4. Meet The Parents: Directed by Jay Roach, the film still has a good fan following. The plot goes like this that a good-hearted but hapless nurse visits his girlfriend's parents (Robert De Niro as Jack Byrnes and Blythe Danner as Dina Byrnes). He has to impress them but poor fellow unfortunate incidents started happening. The film is a remake of a 1992 film of the same name directed by Greg Glienna.

5. Wedding Crashers: 2005 released American romantic comedy film was directed by David Dobkin. It features Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Christopher Walken, Rachel McAdams, Isla Fisher, Bradley Cooper, and Jane Seymour. John Beckwith and Jeremy Grey sneak into weddings to take advantage but lands in trouble. But one day they find themselves in an odd situation. They fall in love but will they get their love is to watch for.

