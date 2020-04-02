Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show's team wish the star

As Kapil Sharma turns a year older today,e The Kapil Sharma Show's team has showered the comedian-actor with special birthday wishes. Take a look.

Kapil Sharma needs no special introduction. The comedian has been making us laugh and winning our hearts for a long time now. Known for his wit, humor, and sarcasm, Kapil can make anyone go ROFL with his jokes. Not only comedy, but Kapil also tried his hands on acting, and made many heads turn there also. Kapil's journey to fame has not been an easy one, as he had his share of ups and downs to reach where he is today. But, the strong man rose above all difficulties and is a well-known personality in the entertainment world now.

Today (March 2), Kapil is celebrating his 39th birthday. Yes, the actor has turned a year old as it is his 'Happy wala birthday.' And on this special occasion, he has received blessings, wishes, and love from all over. While his fans are bombarding him with birthday wishes, his colleagues and loved ones are writing special notes to him. Among them is also The Kapil Sharma Show team, with whom Kapil shares a unique bond. Yes, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhaker and Bharti Singh have taken to their social media handles to share some sweet and special messages for Kapil on his special day.

Sharing throwback pictures with Kapil, all of them penned down awe-inspiring notes for their co-star and friend on Instagram. While Archana said, 'You're one of a kind,' Krushna called his Kappu, 'The finest and talented person.' Kiku and Chandan wished Kapil all the happiness in life and prayed that he kept smiling always. Bharti aka Kammo bua of TKSS also had a sweet message as she tagged Kapil as her, 'Favourite human, best brother, and an amazing entertainer.'

Take a look at TKSS team's wishes for Kapil here:

Kapil expressed his gratitude towards the team for writing such heartfelt wishes for him and thanked them all for making his day more special. To note, Kapil will be celebrating his birthday in quarantine amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Yesterday, he shared some adorable pictures of his little kanya Anayra on Ashtami day. The comedian also contributed Rs. 50 lakh towards the PM relief fund to fight the war against COVID-19 crisis. Here's wishing the much-talented Kapil a very Happy Birthday!

