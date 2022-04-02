Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek & others wish the comedian

Ace comedian and actor Kapil Sharma rings on his birthday on 2nd April. The 41 years old act is presently seen as the host of the entertainment based show The Kapil Sharma Show. It is graced by numerous celebrities every week and they are entertained by his comedy. Kapil Sharma also made his OTT debut this year with the documentary ‘I am not done yet”. The actor will be seen in a project by Nandita Das, very soon. The comedian has a massive fan following and loved by the entertainment fraternity. Here are some birthday wishes for the actor.

Kiku Sharda shared a picture with the actor as he wrote, “Happy birthday my friend @kapilsharma . You are blessed with abundance of talent,keep shining ! Have a fabulous bday. See you backstage”

His old friend and colleage, Chandan Prabhakar shared a post with captions, “Wishing you a very happy wala bday yara @kapilsharma. Tum hum sab ko aise hi hasaty rho. Wishing you a good health and happiness. Love you mere dost #happybirthday kapil Sharma.”

Archana Puran Singh shared pictures of them dancing together. She captioned, “H A P P Y B I R T H D A Y @kapilsharma You hold a special place in everyone's heart Kapil. And more so in mine Because who else would annoy and endear, tease and please, taana-maaro and maafi-maango ... all in a single minute...... except YOU May this day and all days to come bring you as much (and more) joy and happiness as you bring to the world around you! God bless.”

Comedian Bharti Singh also shared stories for Kapil Sharma. She added, “king, bro, I love you” stickers on the post.

Sumona Chakravarti shared a story with picture of them. See post, “May you always look at me with such admiration. See you soon.”

Sudesh Lahiri wrote, “Happy birthday @kapilsharma. Hamesha khush raho aur sabko khush karte raho.”

Chef Kunal shares picture from Kapil Sharma Show as he wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the man who make the nation laugh! Kapil Paaji, may you receive more happiness, more blessings and more bliss in your life; more than you spread. @kapilsharma”

Popular actor Krushna Abhishek wrote, “Happy birthday my brother kappu @kapilsharma bhai 10 saal se Zada hogye hai sath me Bhagwan kare aisa hi chalta rahe.. Aise hi khushiya baat te raho duniya bhar me Be happy and smiling always Love you.”

Also read- The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Krushna Abhishek dresses as a bride, dances with 'villain' Mukesh Rishi