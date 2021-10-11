Happy Birthday Karan Kundrra: 5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant proved his love for traveling

Karan Kundrra is gaining huge attention after he has entered into the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. His performance is winning audiences’ hearts. Recently, he was trolled also for age sharming Shamita Shetty and calling her aunty. Netizens did not like it much and started trolling him on Twitter. However, Karan is better known for his roles in the shows--Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai. He was also in news for his relationship with Anusha Dandekar. Both dated for a brief time and then parted way.

Both have been putting allegations on each other ever since they had parted ways. Coming back to his career, Karan played the lead role of Arjun Singhania in the sequel of his debut show Kitani Mohabbat Hai Season 2. The show was back on public demand. He had hosted Gumrah – End Of Innocence (Channel V, Star Plus) followed by Gumrah – End Of Innocence season 2 (Channel V). He was also seen in Teri Meri Love Stories. In April 2021, he played the role of Ranveer in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Shivangi Joshi.

Apart from this the actor also loves to travel. His Instagram feed is filled with such beautiful pictures. He often explores new places and shares its pictures on social media. See here:

To note, he was recently seen in a music video with Shraddha Arya titled Na Maar. The song was sung by Afsana Khan. The song even received overwhelming response from the audience.

