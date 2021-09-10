Happy Birthday Karan Mehra: Do you know why Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s actor left the show?

Television actor does not need any introduction. He is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. He rose to fame from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in which he essayed the role of Naitik. He was seen opposite who played the role of Akshara. Their on screen chemistry was adored by fans and is still fresh in the minds of the audience. They together have won many awards. The show is still going on and it is known as one of the longest-running family drama on television.

But the actor left the show in 2016 which came as a shock for all his fans. His sudden exit was not much welcomed. But do you know the reason behind his quitting? Back then Hina Khan was speculated as one of the reasons but this is not true. As mentioned in Telly Chakkar, Karan had revealed the real reason behind leaving the show. The actor had said, “I never wanted to quit but I was not able to continue anymore. My health condition was not very good and it was getting worse day by day. I was on immunotherapy shots. I have developed HAH (High Altitude Headaches) & Back Spasms. My allergies have boomed and the doctor asked me to take it easy or I would collapse and reach the ICU. It was high time I looked after myself. So I left the show.”

On the work front, he had also appeared in Bigg Boss 10. Mehra appeared in the movie Love Story 2050. After that, he started doing modeling and TV commercials. In 2009 he got the role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Along with this, he participated in the dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye Shriman v/s Shrimati with his wife Nisha Rawal. In October 2020, he started shooting for the Zee Punjabi soap Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan in Chandigarh. He has also featured in the Jubin Nautiyal - Rochak Kohli song "Bewafa Tera Masoom Chehra".

