Happy Birthday Karan Patel: Kasturi to Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, 5 shows the actor grabbed eyeballs for

Karan Patel is one such name of the small screen who needs no introduction. Karan’s name is enough to create a frenzy amongst fans and indeed he enjoys a massive fan following. Well, he did not become an overnight star like many other actors from the small screen. Karan worked his way up and was a part of many daily soaps. Today most of you know him as Rama Bhalla from Star Plus’ ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ but do you know the other shows that he has been a part of? Well, today on his birthday we are going to list down 5 shows that the actor was a part of.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

When we talk about Karan Patel’s shows how can we not have this particular daily soap that made him a star? This show aired on Star Plus and Karan was paired opposite Divyanka Tripathi who too became a household name after this show. The show went on for a long period of time and when it went off-air, fans were heartbroken.

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Not many know but Karan Patel made his TV debut with one of Ekta Kapoor’s popular shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. He played the role of Vigyaat in it. The show starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles and fans loved the show a lot. In fact, the show still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans.

Kasturi

Kasturi will always be special amongst Karan Patel fans as this was the first show of the actor as a lead. Karan was paired opposite Shubhangi Atre in this one and this show was a hit amongst fans. Kasturi recently completed 13 years and Karan Patel took to his Instagram handle to thank Ekta Kapoor for giving him this opportunity.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

After Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air it was a visual treat for fans to watch Karan Patel once again on their television screens in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show led by Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan saw Karan as Mr Bajaj. The role of Mr Bajaj was originally played by Ronit Roy in the first season of the show. Fans were excited to see Karan playing a negative character after playing the sweet Raman Bhall ain Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Although Karan Patel has participated in other reality shows as well, but this particular stunt-based show holds a special place in every fan’s hearts as they got to see their star facing his fears and perform daredevil stunts.

