Happy Birthday Karan Singh Grover: 5 PICS of the actor that prove his love for water

Karan Singh Grover, a popular name in the telly world, doesn’t need any introduction. He has been part of many successful shows and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He started his career with the show Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. But he rose to stardom from Dill Mill Gayye, a medical youth drama. To note, during the shooting for this show, the actor had participated in reality shows too. Well, apart from his career, the actor’s personal life has also grabbed the limelight. He is currently married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu.

Grover’s Qubool Hai gained him popularity, and it eventually became the number 2 show on Indian Television. He also won two Best Actor Popular Awards for his portrayal of Asad Ahmed Khan in the show and was one of the highest-paid actors in the telly world. The actor even explored his career in films and was seen in Alone and Hate Story 3. It is reported that he will be soon seen in projects like 3 Dev and Firrkie.

The actor is celebrating his birthday and on this day, we will take a look at his pictures which prove that he loves to spend time in the water. Take a look here:

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the couple had revealed about family planning. Bipasha had called him a true soulmate. “I have never been in love with someone so madly,” the actress was quoted saying.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day Exclusive: Bipasha Basu reveals how she convinced her parents for marrying Karan Singh Grover