Happy Birthday Karan Tacker: 5 times the actor proved that he loves beaches more than anything

Popular actor Karan Tacker just turned a year older today, on the 10th of May. The actor successfully managed to carve a space for himself in the television industry and went on to star in numerous popular shows. He started his acting career with the show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. But the model-actor gained fame with the role of Shaantanu in the TV serial, Rang Badalti Odhani. He has worked as lead in numerous other popular TV reality shows also including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Kitchen Champion, etc. Karan is also an excellent and immensely entertaining host, who has been part of shows including The Voice India, Nach Baliye 9, etc.

Karan is widely popular among female fans for his charming smile and amazing personality. Apart from his successful acting-hosting career, Karan loves to travel and beaches have always been the actor's favorite spot.

On his birthday, here’s looking at five times when Karan proved his love for beaches.

In the above picture, Karan has been dishing out major beach vacation goals. Set amidst the backdrop of a stunning sunset, Karan is facing a breathtaking fiery orange sky and admiring the magical lights that have covered the sky. The actor looks dapper as he poses in a white shirt and blue shorts.

Here, Karan can be seen flaunting his abs and has opted for red beach shorts and completed his beach look with sunglasses. This jaw-dropping photo from his vacay has not only left us stunned but also made us crave a holiday.

In the above photo, Karan flaunts his fit body and arms while he faces the sea. This picture is all about the sun, water, and sand and has been beautifully captured. The actor looks busy gazing at the breathtaking view of the beach.

Karan here looks sun-tanned as he is seen chilling on the beach. He is sporting beach shorts and completed his look by adding sunglasses to beat the heat.

Here's another glimpse of the star again from his favorite place. In this picture, Karan is relaxing his arms and showing off his toned physique.

Pinkvilla wishes Karan Tacker a very happy birthday!

