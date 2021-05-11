Happy Birthday Karan Tacker: 5 times the foody actor expressed his love for food on social media

On Karan Tacker's birthday, we present to you 5 moments where he is a complete foodie.

is a popular name in the television industry owning to his charming looks and his natural acting skills. He started his acting career with the show Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. But the model-actor gained fame with the role of Shaantanu in the TV serial, Rang Badalti Odhani. He has worked as lead in numerous other popular TV reality shows also including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Kitchen Champion, etc. Karan is also an excellent and immensely entertaining host, who has been part of shows including The Voice India, Nach Baliye 9, etc. Apart from his flourishing career, the actor is immensely famous for his love for bikes and food. On his birthday, we bring to you 5 moments where the actor expressed his unrelinquished love for food on social media.

Omelette- If there is one person who can turn a boring Sunday breakfast into a colorful one, then it is Karan Tacker. As much as he loves to eat, he also likes to cook a tasty omelette.

Popcorn- The actor loves to snack when he is at home and it seems his favorite snack is popcorn.

Cake- There is no better way to celebrate an occasion than having something sweet. He shared a picture with some fruits and cake to fulfill his sweet cravings.

Matches and snacks- The actor loves to watch matches and his fun is incomplete without some good snacks.

Early morning hunger- Karan Tacker has the perfect solution for morning hunger. A quick fix with the banana pancake with tasty and healthy food.

