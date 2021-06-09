Happy Birthday Karan Wahi: Nia Sharma, Karanveer Bohra, Aly Goni and others wish the actor

On the birthday of Karan Wahi, his friends from the entertainment industry and cricket world have sent him wishes.

Karan Wahi is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. The actor was born on June 9, 1986. The actor made his television debut with the show Remix. After the show, he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Kasamh Se, Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Kahani Hamari...Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki among others. Karan has also been part of several reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Comedy Nights with Kapil, Box Cricket League 2, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. He has also hosted numerous popular shows like Nach Baliye 5, Indian Idol Junior, Dance India Dance Super Moms, Dance India Dance 7 and many more. The actor has a huge fan following. On his birthday, here are some wishes from his friends in the industry.

Manish Paul wrote “Mere bhai ka budday!!! Happy budday Stay blessed”

Karenvir Bohra posted a picture with Karan Wahi, as he wrote, “Happy happy my brother”

Raj Singh Arora posted their old picture and captioned it as, “For some strange reason this picture makes me laugh my ass off its like we are in some 1980’s Bollywood Time Warp Film The shirts so Cool Banna totally Sufi Happy Birthday”.

Shaleen Malhotra wrote, “Happy birthday to the one I knew, before coming to the city, one man who pushed me to come here, Happy Birthday mr tabaahi”.

Shikhar Dhawan wished him with a picture as he wrote, “Loads of love to you today bro…Have an awesome awesome birthday”.

Nia Shared a funny picture of Karan Wahi

shared a picture with him, standing beside a car which he called “Rampyaari”.

Asha Negi shared picture with jerseys of their name.

Aly Goni shared a picture with him saying, “Happy birthday mere bhai”.

Surbhi Jyoti shared a raw picture of actor and wished him happy birthday.

Suyyash Rai wished him in a quirky way as he photoshopped him as a girl. He wrote, “Janamdin Mubarak Jaaneman… Waqt badal diya.. Jazbaat badal diye”.

Shweta Gulati shared an old picture with him.

wished him with a collage of pictures with him.

Kishwer Merchant shared a cool picture of them saying, “Happy birthday neighbour” and other celebs like and Bharti Singh also wished him on his special day.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

