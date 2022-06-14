Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 'Old & Gold' PICS of the celebrated actor with husband Anupam Kher

Actress, politician, and reality television show, India's Got Talent's judge Kirron Kher celebrated her 70th birthday on Tuesday, June 14. The actress' aura is loved by everyone and she received heartfelt wishes from the who's who of the industry. Her actor-husband Anupam Kher also penned a sweet wish for her that read: "Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years. May @sikandarkher get married soon.. Love & prayers always! @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter (sic)".

Kirron spent her birthday by going out on a lunch date with her son, Sikander, and posted pictures of them on her social media account. She captioned it: "Out for lunch with my son @sikandarkher on my birthday. Thank you so much for all your good wishes and blessings. Love and warmth (sic)".

On this special occasion, we bring to you some rare pictures of Kirron Kher with her husband Anupam. The veteran actor loves to post 'black and white' pictures of them on social media. The photos of this couple, who exchanged wedding vows in 1985, will want you to believe in eternal and evergreen love like theirs.

While Kirron Kher spent the day with her son, we bring to you 5 photos of her with Anupam Kher that will make you nostalgic:

This picture of Kirron curled in Anupam's arms is pure bliss. Dressed in a silk saree with hair let loose, she looked like an epitome of beauty.

Anupam giving a peck on wife Kirron's forehead in this candid photo melts hearts.

Kirron and Anupam dish out major couple goals here. Wouldn't you want to stare at something like this with your person?

This photo of Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher proves that their love is young and growing.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Kirron Kher.

Also Read: Anupam Kher pens his sweet wishes for Kirron Kher on her birthday: 'May Sikandar Kher get married soon...'