Happy Birthday Kritika Kamra: 5 Lesser known facts about the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress

Kritika Kamar is a well-known actress in the television industry. She has achieved a huge milestone in her career. Right from television to Bollywood-the actress has come a long way in her career. She rose to fame from her show Kitani Mohabbat Hai in which she was featured opposite Karan Kundrra. But this was not her first show. Kritika made her debut from the show Yahaan Ke Hum Sikander. The actress essayed the role of Arshiya. But from her role of Arohi, she made a place in the audience's hearts.

The actress was born in Bareilly and grew up in her hometown Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh. Her father is a dentist and her mother is a nutritionist and an educationist. She also briefly attended Tara Sadan Sr. Secondary school, Ashoknagar and completed her middle school at St. Joseph's Senior Secondary School, Kanpur. Kritika then went on to study fashion at the National Institute of Fashion Technology but dropped out after her first year, as she was cast for Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar.

Today, the actress is celebrating her birthday, and the wishes will be pouring on her from all corners. Here’s a look at her some unknown but interesting facts:

Kritika Kamar made her Bollywood debut in the film Mitro. In the film, she was seen opposite Jackky Bhagnani. Set in the Gujarati background, the film revolves around Jay and Avni and how they set out on the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds. The film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles.

She has participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7 along with choreographer Savio.

Not many know that Kritika Kamra has received the "Cyber Celebrity of the Year 2015" at National Conference on Cyber Crime Control.

The actress also owns a saree brand called Cinnabar. The page features chanderi sarees. Even her mother is also actively looking into it.

Kritika Kamar had dated Karan Kundrra for a brief period. Though both have never accepted but it was reported that they were dating. However, the relationship did not last for a long time and they parted ways.

