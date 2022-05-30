Happy Birthday Krushna Abhishek: Lesser-known facts about The Kapil Sharma Show's star comedian

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek has turned a year wiser today as he marks his birthday on May 30. Krushna was born on 30 May 1983, and he is one of the well-known personalities in the entertainment fraternity. He is among the top comedian and has been entertaining the audience for years. From kids and youngsters to senior citizens, he is famous among the audience of all age groups and enjoys unconditional love and attention from fans.

Krushna got much recognition after starring in films like ‘Bol Bachchan' and 'Entertainment’. Apart from acting, hosting, and comedy, the actor is also a great dancer and has taken part in numerous television dance reality shows including ‘Nach Baliye’, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’, and others. Krushna has played several characters to entertain his audience in various comedy shows, and presently he is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show essaying Sapna. He is seen entertaining the audience with his exceptional acting skills and hilarious jokes.

On the occasion of Krushna's birthday, let's have a look at some lesser-known facts about the comedian's life:

1. Krushna Abhishek's real name is Abhishek Sharma.

2. His mother was a big fan of actor Amitabh Bachchan, and as his son's name is Abhishek, Krushna's mother named him Abhishek.

3. The comedian changed his name from Abhishek to Krushna when he got into acting because actor Abhishek Bachchan already existed in the industry.

4. Earlier, Krushna's name was Krishna but Astrologer Sanjay Jumani suggested him to change Krishna to Krushna. However, his name is pronounced Krishna.

5. Krushna Abhishek is married to Kashmera Shah, and the duo welcomed twin baby boys Rayaan and Krushaang through surrogacy in 2017.

6. Popular actor Govinda is Krushna Abhishek's maternal uncle.

7. Krushna Abhishek has a sister Arti Singh who is also a well-known actress in the Television industry.

8. Apart from Arti, Krushna's other cousins who belong to the industry are Ragini Khanna and Soumya Seth.

9. In his career, Krushna has starred in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, and Bhojpuri films and has delivered outstanding performances.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Krushna Abhishek a very Happy Birthday!

