Happy Birthday Krystle D'souza: 8 lesser-known facts about Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress

Krystal D’souza rings in her birthday today, on 28th February. She is one of the leading actresses in the television sector and has been part of shows including Kahe Naa Kahe, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, and Belan Wali Bahu. She has also been part of the Amitabh Bachchan movie Chehre. On the occasion of his birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about her.

When she was 16, she was spotted by Ekta outside her college and was asked for an audition. She passed it and started it just for fun's sake.

Acting was not the first choice of career for Krystle. She always wanted to be an air hostess and entered the entertainment industry by chance.

The actress is a catholic and speaks English in-house. Hence it was very difficult for her at a time to deliver highly dramatic Hindi dialogues.

There was a contest, sexiest Asian Women listed by eastern eye and in it, she was ranked at 19th.

Krystle has a huge craze for bags. She has them of different sizes and shapes. She also has a color collection of bags which cost up to 1 lakh each.

She is a complete momma's girl, and her mother fondly calls her by the nickname Bubbly. Her friends also call her Kitu.

Her favorite actor and actress are Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra