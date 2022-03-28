Happy Birthday Kushal Tandon: 5 positive thoughts shared by the actor that will brighten up your day

Kushal Tandon has turned a year older today, on the 28th of March, 2022. The actor is known for his stints in television daily soaps like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hain and Beyhadh. Moreover, he was one of the most popular contestants in the Salman Khan-fronted reality show, Bigg Boss 7. He then went on to feature in Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 in 2014 as well. In recent times, he has featured on the web series, Bebaakee. Kushal is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, where he enjoys a massive following. The actor often shares pictures and videos of himself on the ‘gram, while fans keep on coming back for more.

Apart from photos and videos, Kushal’s Instagram feed is full of motivational, witty, catchy, and positive thoughts and captions. On his birthday today, let us have a look at five such positive thoughts shared by the actor on Instagram, which are sure to make our day.

Take a look at Kushal Tandon's posts:

1. When Kushal talked about the power of believing in destiny and God

In this post, Kushal Tandon called himself a ‘believer’ as he shared a picture of himself and wrote, “Nobody can stop what God is about to do in your life #believer”. This is truly hopeful and inspiring, is it not?

2. When he talked about feeling one’s emotions instead of avoiding them

Oftentimes we tend to brush off our emotions as invalid, or ‘too much’ to handle, however, at the end of the day, it’s not healthy for our mental health. In this post, Kushal ruminates about how one should not avoid their feelings in the pursuit of controlling one’s emotions.

3. Trust the process

In this post, Kushal’s three-word-caption is full of faith and emphasized the power of surrendering oneself to the flow of life, as he wrote, “Trust the process”.

4. When Kushal talked about ambition and goal

When we don’t achieve a goal or a dream, we tend to lose heart very easily. However, worry not, as Kushal’s caption is guaranteed to leave us feeling motivated this Monday. The actor wrote, “if the plan doesn’t work, Change the plan but never change the goal.”

5. When Kushal Tandon talked about changing the perspective we see things with

In this post, Kushal wrote about the importance of recognizing the importance of all our experiences – good and bad, the beautiful and the ugly, as everything has a lesson for us. His caption read, “It’s all about the journey, none of this is happening to you, it’s happening for you, you’re supposed to experience this.”

Team Pinkvilla wishes Kushal Tandon a very happy birthday!

