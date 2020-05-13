Happy Birthday Madhurima Tuli: Kumkum Bhagya to Baby; 7 times Bigg Boss 13 contestant proved her acting mettle

Happy Birthday Madhurima Tuli: As the 13 contestant turns a year older today, we look at the times she proved her acting mettle in both, TV and Bollywood. Read on.

Madhurima Tuli does not need any special introduction. She stepped into the Indian Television industry in 2008 as Bindiya in Zee TV's show Shree. Well, this was just the beginning of her career as a well-known actress and personality. She was then seen in Parichay and Rang Badalti Odhani. However, she got her big break in Ekta Kapoor's drama Kumkum Bhagya. and since then there was no looking back for the beautiful actress. Her career took off with zeal and she got offered some interesting characters. Slowly and steading, Madhurima carved her niche in the entertainment industry. Not only TV, but the diva also got bagged some Bollywood movies, making many eyes pop.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Madhurima Tuli on Bigg Boss 13, equation with Vishal Aditya Singh, upcoming projects and more

From daily soaps to films to reality shows, Madhu has experimented in all genres and stole the limelight each time. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, where she made many heads turn with her bold and straightforward attitude. Although she entered as a wild-card contestant, she settled quickly among the housemates and played her game well. Her stint in the 'tedha' season was short but quite controversial. The pretty actress celebrates is celebrating her birthday today. Yes, it is our beloved Madhu's 'Happy Birthday' today. As the gorgeous actress turns a year older, we take a look at times when she proved her acting mettle and left us all awestruck with her talent.

7 times Madurima Tuli nailed her roles in TV shows and films:

1. Kumkum Bhagya - Madhurima played the role of Tanushree Mehta in Ekta Kapoor's much-loved drama Kumkum Bhagya. Yes, initially Madhu starred as Abhi's former girlfriend and Alia's best friend but was later replaced by Leela Jumani. The actress gave the character the 'oomph' it needed, and we still can't forget her awe-inspiring expressions. The show is still ruling the TRP charts. It stars Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi) in the lead roles.

2. Chandrakanta - Till today, Madhurima is refereed to as the Chandrakanta actress. Well, rightly so, because of her extraordinary performance as Queen Chandrakanta stole many hearts. She featured opposite Vishal Aditya Singh, who played the role of King Veerendra Pratap Singh. Madhu's mesmerizing looks and amazing acting skills made her a household name. The supernatural fantasy also starred Urvashi Dholakia and Pooja Banerjee in pivotal roles.

3. Qayamat Ki Raat - Madhurima played a grey character in this supernatural drama. She was seen as Sanjan, a chudail who is Kalasur's ally. It is said, 'Essaying a negative role is tough, but Madhurima truly nailed it. The show starred Vivek Dahiya and Karishma Tanna in the lead roles.

4. Baby and Naam Shabana - Madhurima lived the dreams of many actresses. She romanced in blockbuster movies Baby and Naam Shabana. The actress was seen playing the role of Akshay’s wife Anjali. Though she had a small appearance in the films that lasted for a few minutes, it still grabbed many eyeballs. Well, we all remember the duo's mushy moments in the romantic track 'Main Tujhse Pyaar Nahin Karta.'

5. Hamari Adhuri Kahani - The year 2015 was quite fruitful for Madhurima. Not only Baby, but she also appeared in Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan starrer Hamari Adhuri Kahani. Yet again, she was seen playing the role of a wife. But this time she was Avni, Saanjh Prasad's wife (played by Namit Das). A small role, but she managed to leave her mark.

6. Kaalo - Madhu was seen as a newly married woman named Rukmini in Kaalo. It is touted to be India's first daylight creature horror film. It bagged the award for the Best Film and Cinematography by South African Horror Festival 2010.

7. Cigarette Ki Tarah - The actress was seen as Jessica in this romantic thriller alongside Prashant Narayanan. Played the female lead, she wowed everyone with her skills and talent.

A special mention to her role as Devyani in Anil Kapoor starrer TV series, '24'. Here's wishing Madhurima Tuli a very 'Happy Birthday!'

ALSO READ: Madhurima Tuli looks stunning in her recent picture; check it out!

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×