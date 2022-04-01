Happy Birthday Mahhi Vij: 5 times the actress twinned with her daughter Tara and won hearts

Mahhi Vij has turned a year wiser. She is one of the most popular celebrities in the television industry. She is immensely reckoned for her charming looks and dreamy eyes. The actress made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Aparichithan, in which her role was immensely appreciated. Mahhi became a household name after her stints in daily soaps such as Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Laal Ishq, Shubh Kadam, and others.

Talking about her personal life, she tied the knot with actor Jay Bhanushali in the year 2011 and they have a sweet daughter Tara, too. Mahhi loves her daughter a lot and her social media handle is proof. The mother-daughter duo is fans’ favourite too and often twins together and oozes charm.

On Mahhi Vij’s birthday, let’s dig into her social media and look at the five special times when she twinned with her daughter Tara and won millions of hearts.

1. When Mahhi and little Tara won hearts in matching traditional wear

They both looked gorgeous in this pink suit set. Look at little Tara’s purse, screaming cuteness!

2. When Mahhi and Tara twinned with dad Jay

They wore cute black PJs and exuded charm. This picture is a perfect family photo. Did you notice, their head accessories? Cute, right!

3. Yellow never looked THIS cute until Mahhi and Tara decided to twin

They say Twinning = Winning and this photo, hands-down is the proof.

4. Mahhi and Tara twinned on Valentine’s day in red and white

This picture spells cuteness and how! They wore occasion-appropriate outfits and we are taking notes.

5. When Mahhi and Tara wore red and looked so cute

This mother-daughter duo never fails to impress their loved ones. They wore matching outfits and don’t miss Tara’s cute bow hair band.

Pinkvilla Team wishes Mahhi Vij a very happy birthday!

