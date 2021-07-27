Happy Birthday Mandar Chandwadkar: Lesser known facts about Taarak Mehta’s Bhide

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mandar Chandwadkar celebrates his birthday today. The actor plays the role of Aatamram Tukaram Bhide, who is a home tutor by profession and also the secretary of the Gokuldhaam society. The role of Bhide is very popular on TV and the audience thoroughly enjoys his antics on the show. The show is a huge hit among the Indian audience and Mandar has been successfully playing the role for more than 13 years. But very few people aware that talented actor also has a degree in B.tech. On the occasion of his birthday, here are a few lesser-known facts about him.

The actor is born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and done his schooling also from there.

He has pursued a Bachelor of Technology from Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Mumbai.

He was a mechanical engineer by profession and had been working in Dubai for three years when he got the call for the show.

In 1998, he had formed his own theatre group called ‘Pratibimb’ and performed in three Hindi and Urdu comedies. He has also directed numerous one-act plays.

He has been part of more than 30 TV shows in both Hindi and Marathi.

The actor had shared with ETimes TV that he was in his wife’s home when he got the call from his onscreen wife Sonalika Joshi, for auditioning for the role.

He is also a blogger.

The actor is married to Snehal Chandwadkar, whom he considers as his lucky charm. He also has a son named Parth.

Pinkvilla team wishes Mandar Chandwadkar a very happy birthday!

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: TMKOC actor Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide tests negative for Covid 19; Says will resume filming soon