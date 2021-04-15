Happy Birthday Mandira Bedi: 5 times the actress gave major fitness goals

On Mandira Bedi’s 49th birthday, we are amazed by her fitness and energy. Here are the 5 moments when she gave fitness goals.

The talented and dedicated actress Mandira Bedi has been part of the TV industry since decades. The actress started her career with the TV serial Shanti, which made her popular and paved way for numerous other role offers. People still remember her as the host of the cricket matches and her unique sarees collection. The actress is married to Raj Kaushal and is a mother of two.

But over the years, the actress has also been known for her consistent fitness routine. From reel life to real life, Mandira Bedi is an absolute diva and fitness enthusiast. The strong and toned body that she has formed at 49 will put a 20-year-old to shame. She often takes to social media to show her love for workouts and inspires others to stay fit. Here are the 5 times Mandira Bedi set fitness goals for her fans:

When she made 1000 squats normal

Many of us may find it a difficult task to even do 10 squats. Mandira Bedi did the unimaginable by doing 1000 squats in a day. She has also set a challenge for others to do 1000 squats every day. Mandira follows a strict routine and regular workout.

The much talked about toned physique

When talking about a perfectly toned figure, Mandira Bedi made it to the list due to her fitness regime and dedication towards workout.

Teaching fun ways of being fit

Mandira often takes a break from her normal routine to enjoy working out in other fun ways like jumping on a trampoline. Who knew apart from jumping one can also work out on a trampoline?

Like mother like son

A fitness enthusiast herself, Mandira makes sure that her kids are also active and fit. She has taught them the value of physical exercise from a young age by working out with them.

When she converted lazy to workout Sunday

For Mandira, workout is a part of life and it should not be halted on Sundays. She made her point by posting a video in which she is seen doing wind sprinting and inversion. She captioned it as, "Zabardast Sunday".

We are highly inspired by the fitness level of Mandira Bedi and hope to achieve it one day.

Pinkvilla team wishes Mandira a very happy birthday!

Credits :Mandira Bedi instagram

