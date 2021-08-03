Happy Birthday Manish Paul: Here’s lesser known facts about the popular TV host

Manish Paul, one of the most popular hosts, anchors, and actors, doesn’t need any introduction. He is considered a multi-talented personality who successfully entertains the audience with his funny jokes and actions. He has hosted reality, award shows and gained huge popularity. Apart from this, he was seen in Bollywood films also. But not many know that he started his hosting career in Delhi and had hosted cultural events in schools and colleges. But later he shifted to Mumbai.

Manish started his acting career from Ghost Bana Dost and essayed the role of a ghost. He has been part of many serials such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein, Kahani Shuru with Love Guru and Kuchh Cook Hota Hai. He had appeared in cameo roles such as in the and -starrer Tees Maar Khan. But he made his Bollywood debut as a lead role of the computer geek Mickey in Mickey Virus.

He was appreciated for his role. And today on the occasion of his birthday, we bring you the interesting facts about him which you would like to know.

1. The actor holds a bachelors’ degree in the field of Tourism from the College of Vocational Studies, University of Delhi and also worked as a radio jockey for a radio channel.

2. He got his first break was hosting Sunday Tango on Star Plus in 2002 and worked as VJ with ZEE music.

3. In 2011, he had won the Best Anchor award for Zee TV's Dance India Dance Li'l Masters. He has also hosted "Science of Stupid" on National Geographic.

4. He was in a relationship with Sanyukta for a long time of 13 years before marriage. They got married in the year 2007. The couple is now the parents of one daughter and boy.

5. He had once said that he did not have money to pay rent and then his wife took everything in her hand. She supported him

He had said in an interview with PTI that he thinks comic timing is in-built in him. “In real life, I am not depressed as my family and friends are happy and fun-loving people. I did not realise that it’s been 10 years since I am in the industry. It feels great,” he had added.

